Frontier Fiesta canceled due to University’s coronavirus concerns

Frontier Fiesta, the annual student-run, western-themed festival, has been canceled after the University extended spring break due to coronavirus concerns on Wednesday, according to emails sent to the festival’s participants.

This year’s event was scheduled to run from March 19-21 in a parking lot next to TDECU Stadium.

One email sent to cook-off participants said participants will be reimbursed or can keep their space for next year’s festival.

Students over spring break began constructing Fiesta City, the fictional town where all of the festival’s entertainment takes place.

An email sent to University staff said workers will begin on Thursday morning tearing down Fiesta City.

UH has canceled classes next week and will have online classes beginning March 23.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, signaling the speed and severity of how the disease is spreading.

More than 1,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the U.S., according to the Washington Post.

The University discouraged events with a turnout of over 50 people until at least the end of March.

