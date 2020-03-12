side bar
logo
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Men's Basketball

The American among slew of conferences canceling postseason tournaments over COVID-19

By March 12, 2020

The Cougars were headed to Fort Worth when the AAC announced the conference tournament would be canceled due to fears of coronavirus. UH earned a three-way share of the AAC championship after finishing the regular season 13-5 along with Cincinnati and Tulsa. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

The Cougars were en route to Fort Worth when the AAC announced the conference tournament would be canceled due to fears of coronavirus. UH earned a three-way share of the AAC championship after finishing the regular season 13-5 along with Cincinnati and Tulsa. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco announced on Thursday morning that the conference tournament scheduled to last from Thursday through Sunday afternoon has been canceled.

“The decision was made in consultation with the Conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the league said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”

The Cougars were scheduled to play in the AAC tournament beginning on Friday afternoon.

“Feel bad for everybody,” head coach Kelvin Sampson told Fox 26 Houston. “We’re literally an hour and a half away from our hotel in Fort Worth. I’ve been on the phone with the conference office all morning. I knew it was headed this way.”

The SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA, and Atlantic 10 leagues have also canceled their individual championship tournaments.

[email protected]

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑