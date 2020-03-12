The American among slew of conferences canceling postseason tournaments over COVID-19

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco announced on Thursday morning that the conference tournament scheduled to last from Thursday through Sunday afternoon has been canceled.

“The decision was made in consultation with the Conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the league said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”

The Cougars were scheduled to play in the AAC tournament beginning on Friday afternoon.

“Feel bad for everybody,” head coach Kelvin Sampson told Fox 26 Houston. “We’re literally an hour and a half away from our hotel in Fort Worth. I’ve been on the phone with the conference office all morning. I knew it was headed this way.”

The SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA, and Atlantic 10 leagues have also canceled their individual championship tournaments.

