Dining options limited under new hours until in-person instruction resumes

Beginning Monday, students’ on-campus food options will be limited to Cougar Woods and Moody Towers dining halls and select retail locations, Dining Services announced Thursday, as food trucks and other establishments will close until the University resumes in-person instruction.

Both of the University’s dining halls, as well as Mondo Subs, Student Center South Starbucks, Panda Express (express menu only), Lofts Market (excluding Subway) and Cougar Village Market will operate during normal hours under the new hours set to begin Monday.

Boost mobile ordering, Dining Services said in a statement, will be available for Mondo Subs, Starbucks and Panda Express.

Starship robot deliveries will also be operational from the three retail locations as well as from the Cougar Village Market.

All other locations will be closed until the University returns to business as usual. UH said via Twitter no decision has been made yet on when in-person instruction will resume.

