UH optimistic College of Medicine will be able to begin classes in July

UH is remaining positive the College of Medicine will be able to begin classes in July despite challenges from the new coronavirus.

Though UH is taking precautions to prevent spreading the coronavirus by eliminating face-to-face classes until at least April 6 and initiating emergency management plans, the College of Medicine is “working hard to put everything in place” for the school’s inaugural summer enrollment, UH spokesperson Mike Rosen said.

“The virus makes it more challenging, but we’re still optimistic it will start on time,” Rosen said.

The first class of 30 medical students is slated to begin on July 20 and grow in the next few semesters with an anticipated full enrollment of 480 students and 130 faculty and support staff, UH spokesperson Chris Stipes said.

The college is currently in its recruiting and enrollment phase and received preliminary accreditation in February. This will be the first new medical school built in Houston in nearly 50 years.

The college aims to prepare medical students to become primary care doctors and other needed physician specialties in medically underserved communities both locally and throughout the state.

In its effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, the University announced on March 12 that it would cancel its in-person classes until at least April 6 and move to only online classes.

The University also released a prevention statement that recommends reduced public outings and laying out plans for an academic continuity plan for students who might be affected because of the coronavirus.

Faculty and staff are working to continue instructional activities for the rest of the semester and academic year.

“This is a tremendously fluid situation for the University as a whole,” Rosen said.

