Moody Towers Dining Commons switching to takeout-only service per city order

Moody Towers Dining Commons will switch to takeout only beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday due to an order from the City of Houston to suspend in-service dining to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Food from Moody Towers Dining Commons will transition to takeout as the City of Houston has stopped in-service dining for the next 15 days. Cougar Woods Dining Commons has already stopped serving food and will remain closed until further notice.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the new dining policy on Monday as a method to help contain the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19.

While in-service dining has been prohibited, restaurant takeout, drive-thru and delivery services are still available for Houston residents.

“We must take deliberative action to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and do everything possible to stop coronavirus from spreading,” Turner said.

By shifting away from in-service dining throughout Houston, the city hopes to decrease potential exposure and outbreaks of the coronavirus.

“Our goal is to flatten the curve and slow the progression of COVID-19 so that it does not overwhelm our health care system,” Turner said.

Moody Towers Dining Commons’ hours of operation are currently from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

