UH heightens cleaning standards amid coronavirus concerns

The University has heightened its cleaning standards in an effort to prevent spreading the new coronavirus.

Increased cleaning by custodians and hand sanitizer dispensers placed at every entrance, common area and elevator are some of the recommendations from authorities that the University is using to maintain its facilities amid concerns of the coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, according to Facilities and Construction Management.

Custodial staff are required to wipe surfaces that are highly touched throughout the day like push/pull door handles, drinking fountains, handrails, tables and other furniture.

At the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, employees that swipe in people that enter the facility are now wearing gloves. The facility is also more frequently disinfecting their own high-touch areas such as doors and entrances.

The University has also increased the amount that restrooms and commons areas are cleaned and disinfected, have their trash emptied and their carpets or hard surface floors vacuumed.

Members of the UH System are encouraged to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, according to the University’s prevention statement regarding the coronavirus.

The University also recommends people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning recommendations.

