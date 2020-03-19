Trump calls for release of journalist, UH alum Austin Tice from Syria

President Donald Trump said in a Thursday news conference his administration is “working very hard” with the Syrian government to release journalist and UH alumnus Austin Tice, who went missing there in 2012 when he covered Syria’s civil war as a freelance journalist.

“We hope the Syrian government will do that,” Trump said at a White House news conference that primarily focused on their response to the coronavirus. “We’re counting on them to do that.”

Trump said recently his administration had written a letter to the Syrian government in regards to releasing Tice.

On February 19, U.S. Sen John Cornyn tweeted he and Trump had spoken about efforts to free Tice and bring him back to Houston.

“He’s been there for a long time — was captured long ago,” Trump said. “We’re doing the best we can, so Syria please work with us … It would be very much appreciated if they would let Austin Tice out immediately.”

Tice attended UH in the late ’90s and worked as a reporter for The Cougar before he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was a law student at Georgetown University when he was captured.

Tice’s parents, Marc and Debra Tice, have devoted the past eight years to see their son return home.

The father Tice tweeted Thursday he’s thankful for everyone that has given love and support for their cause to bring their son back to Houston.

“At this very disturbing time for our nation and the world, it is more important than ever to get Austin safely home,” the tweet said.

[email protected]