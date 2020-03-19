Baseball staffer’s coronavirus test returns negative

A UH athletics spokesman told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday afternoon that the coronavirus test conducted on a baseball staffer has returned negative, and the team’s self-quarantine has been lifted.

The Cougars’ baseball team announced on Sunday they were going into self-quarantine as a precaution after the baseball staffer had developed symptoms similar to the virus, which is also referred to as COVID-19.

No other baseball student athletes, coaches or staff had reportedly developed symptoms before the team went into self-quarantine.

