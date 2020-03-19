Commencement for Spring 2020 graduates postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Commencement ceremonies for the graduating class of Spring 2020 have been postponed amid concerns regarding the new coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, according to a University announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

The University said in the announcement that canceling graduation would be detrimental to graduates and “all of their dedication,” so they will begin planning for a late summer or early fall commencement as soon as “health conditions and guidelines allow”.

Delaying graduation and commencement ceremonies will not delay May graduates being given their degrees, according to the announcement. Further updates about cap and gown orders and rescheduled dates will be announced by the University on their website.

All events sponsored by the University have been canceled, regardless of the size, through the end of April, according to a following announcement from the University’s Twitter on Thursday.

“Rather than continuing to provide updates based on the latest federal, state or local size limitations, we prefer to provide clear guidance for the near term,” the announcement read.

The restrictions apply to conferences, symposia and social gatherings. However, they do not include internal meetings, but the University cautioned those attendees to use social distancing.

Residential housing will remain open for those who choose to stay on or return to campus and complete their classes remotely for the rest of the semester, according to a University tweet.

[email protected]