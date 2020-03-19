Uptrending parking prices see nearly across-the-board jump for 2020-21

Parking at UH is going to more expensive for almost everyone starting in August after Parking and Transportation Services announced its new permit prices for the 2020-21 academic year.

Almost all permit prices for the next school year increased, following an upward trend highlighted by 2019-20’s decision to make residential passes more expensive than commuters’.

Although residential garage passes will be less expensive under the new prices, going from $965 to $905 apiece, they are still almost $200 more than a commuter garage pass.

Commuter garage prices also went up, surging from $670 in 2019-20 to $725 for next year.

Despite the drop in residential garage pricing, students living on campus who use zone parking will have to pay $30 more in 2020-21 after the fee jumped from $610 to $640.

Some students will see a similar climb, with commuter zone and disability permits going up from $405 to $425.

Remote campus and evening and weekend passes were among the least affected by the new pricing, rising just $10.

Motorcycle permits saw the smallest increase in prices, going up only $5 to cap things off at $85.

[email protected]