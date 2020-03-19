SGA efforts move online in light of coronavirus outbreak

SGA has moved to digital operations in light of campus closing to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The organization is between the 56th and 57th administrations. President, vice president and Senate election results were put out less than two weeks before UH announced its plans to cancel in-person classes until April 6 at the earliest.

Incoming President Jasmine Khademakbari and the rest of her administration will be taking office on April 1. However, students wishing to hold application-based cabinet positions have more time to complete the necessary paperwork.

Applications for chief of staff are due March 18, Khademakbari said, with corresponding interviews taking place over the phone from March 19 to March 23. For public relations, external affairs, and outreach director positions, applications will be open until March 23 and phone interviews will be held on the four days immediately following the due date.

“It is important to me that amidst this global pandemic that the SGA take precautionary measures like social distancing in order to ensure the health and safety of students, their families as well as faculty and administration,” Khademakbari said.

A 56th administration Senate meeting previously scheduled for March 18 has been canceled due to the University closure.

Khademakbari said the new administration will continue to take whatever precautionary measures are necessary, including holding webinar Senate meetings.

The first Senate meeting for the 57th administration is still set to occur on April 1, according to Attorney General Cameron Barrett.

Barrett doesn’t think the COVID-19 threat will have a long-term impact on SGA’s future, other than the transition to online forms of communication in the next month or so.

Khademakbari has been reaching out to University administration in hopes of ensuring students living on campus during the pandemic will still be able to safely access food and water as needed.

“I encourage all students to practice social distancing in order to minimize the risk of transmission,” Khademakbari said. “It is important that while we as students are young and healthy, we take precautionary steps in ensuring the safety of others who may be at risk.”

