Nate Hinton named to NABC All-District 24 First Team

Houston sophomore guard Nate Hinton on Monday was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 24 First Team.

Hinton started every game for the Cougar in the 2019-20 season, averaging 10.6 points, two assists, and leading the team with 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.

The 6-foot-5 guard led the Cougars with eight double-doubles during the season, which was also good for fourth-most in the American Athletic Conference.

Hinton set career-highs in two different games during the season. The first coming on Dec. 11 against UT-Arlington, where he finished with 25 points, and the second coming on Jan. 3 against UCF when he grabbed 16 rebounds, which also set a Fertitta Center record.

Hinton was joined on the first team by Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland, Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa, ECU’s Jayden Gardner and Temple’s Quinton Rose.

Redshirt freshman guard Caleb Mills along with Hinton were also both named to the All-American Athletic Conference Second Team.

