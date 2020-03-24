UH will decide on pass-fail option for students by week’s end

UH will decide whether or not it will implement a pass-fail option for this semester by the end of the week, according to an email sent out to students Tuesday from President Renu Khator.

The decision is “currently under consideration by the appropriate faculty bodies,” Khator said.

Texas A&M University and The University of Texas at Austin have already moved to allowing students to change their courses for this semester from a letter grade to a pass-fail option and extended their drop deadlines.

UH last week extended its drop deadline until April 10.

Khator also said all UH locations will expand social distancing efforts, which will include less direct contact and more remote support.

Part of these efforts include all computer labs on campus closing along with the Student Centers beginning Wednesday due to a stay-at-home order issued by Harris County on Tuesday.

