Student resources available during limited campus operations

In light of the new coronavirus outbreak, many University resources are being offered in alternate and remote platforms until further notice.

MD Anderson Library, computer labs, the Student Centers, the Recreation and Wellness Center and the Hilton will no longer be available due to Harris County’s stay-at-home order.

Housing

All six on-campus residence halls are planning to stay open for the remainder of the semester. Student Housing and Residential Life is encouraging residents who can go home during the stay-at-home order do so, but will still allow students to stay in residence halls.

Students who scheduled their move outs during the stay-at-home order period are being asked to reschedule starting April 4.

Dining

Starting March 30, Moody Towers Dining Commons, the University Lofts Market, Subway at University Lofts and the Cougar Village Market will be the available on-campus dining options.

Guests entering the Cougar Village Market must swipe their Cougar Card at the entrance. Starship Robots will continue to deliver food from the Cougar Village Market. Additionally, a Chick-Fil-A pop-up location will be hosted at the Cougar Village Market from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Other retail locations and food trucks will not be available.

Student Health Center

The Student Health Center will not offer in-person services and will operate through TeleHealth until April 3. TeleHealth is a platform that connects students with healthcare professionals through phone and video chat services.

TelePsychiatry will also be available for students as an alternative to regular Counseling and Psychological Services. TelePsychiatry will remotely serve students through phone and video chat. Students calling during business hours will be assisted through regular business procedures and students calling after business hours will receive service through an after-hours physician.

Fees associated with regular CAPS sessions and late cancellations will not be charged. Group therapy and essential skills workshops are canceled until further notice.

Students who use the campus pharmacy will be able to have their prescriptions transferred to an open pharmacy. Transfer requests can be left at the campus pharmacy’s voicemail.

Parking and Transportation Services

Relaxed parking rules will be in place until further notice. Individuals with a UH parking permit will be allowed to park in any ungated lot on campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The faculty-staff ungated lot 6A is an exception to this rule.

Cougar Rides and on-demand shuttle services will not be operating until further notice.

Career services

University Career Services will continue operations virtually through the Cougar Pathway icon on the AccessUH page. Available resources include virtual career counseling, virtual workshops, virtual employer meet & greets and the virtual job search feature.

Career Services will be offering virtual chats on their website through the “Get Help? (Live Chat)” button on the bottom right of the screen. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Financial resources

Student Housing & Residential Life and Auxiliary Services will be offering partial refunds for student housing, meal plans and parking permits.

The Dean of Students will be offering emergency loans for approved students. An emergency loan form is available and can provide students with up to $500. Approved loans may take up to three business days to process.

The Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid and the Office of Business Services will be available remotely through phone and email weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Academic resources

Virtual academic advising will be available. Students may make academic advising appointments through the Navigate app or email.

UH is implementing an interim pass-fail option as a result of the coronavirus. Graduates or undergraduates will be allowed to select a letter grade or a “Satisfactory/No Credit Reported COVID-19 (S/NCR)” option on each individual class up until May 18.

[email protected]