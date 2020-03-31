Houston signee Tramon Mark wins 2020 Guy V. Lewis Award

The Greater Houston Basketball Committee announced Tuesday evening that the winner of the 2020 Guy V. Lewis Award for the Greater Houston Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year is Tramon Mark of Dickinson High School.

Mark scored a school-record 1,055 points this season– including 57 points and back-to-back 40-point efforts in the regional tournament, in which he was named the MVP of the event.

Mark averaged 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game and helped lead the Dickinson Gators to the 6A State Tournament this season, which was the school’s first state tournament appearance in 65 years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the University Interscholastic League canceled its state tournaments. The Gators’ season ended with a perfect 12-0 District 24-6A record and a sensational 32-5 record overall.

Kellen Sampson and Alvin Brooks, who are assistant coaches on Houston’s staff, congratulated the signee on Twitter.

The Guy V. Lewis Award is given annually to the Boys High School Player of the Year in the greater Houston area. Mark will join Galen Robinson Jr, who won the award in 2015, and sophomore guard Quentin Grimes, who won the award in 2018, as Cougars who have won the honor.

The award is in honor of College Basketball Hall of Fame coach Guy V. Lewis, who was with the Cougars from 1956-1986 and led the team to five Final Four appearances.

[email protected]