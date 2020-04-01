side bar
logo
Thursday, April 2, 2020

Football

Former Houston football player, Earl Foster, killed in shooting

By April 1, 2020

Earl Foster played safety for the University from 2012 to 2015, He was a part of the conference championship in 2015. | File Photo/The Cougar

Earl Foster played safety for the University from 2012 to 2015. | File Photo

Former UH safety Earl Foster was killed in a shooting in east Houston on Tuesday night, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Houston Chronicle first reported that Foster was pronounced dead on the scene at a Timewise gas station on the 8000 block of the East Freeway.

Foster was accompanied by a female, whose identity has not been released, according to a Houston Police Department report.

The victims appeared to have been shot at another location before arriving at the gas station, according to the report.

Foster played a total of 49 games with the Cougars between 2012 and 2015.

Neither UH athletics or the Houston football team have released a statement on Foster.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑