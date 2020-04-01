Former Houston football player, Earl Foster, killed in shooting

Former UH safety Earl Foster was killed in a shooting in east Houston on Tuesday night, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Houston Chronicle first reported that Foster was pronounced dead on the scene at a Timewise gas station on the 8000 block of the East Freeway.

Foster was accompanied by a female, whose identity has not been released, according to a Houston Police Department report.

The victims appeared to have been shot at another location before arriving at the gas station, according to the report.

Foster played a total of 49 games with the Cougars between 2012 and 2015.

Neither UH athletics or the Houston football team have released a statement on Foster.

[email protected]