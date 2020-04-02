Speaker of the Senate elected at first virtual SGA meeting

SGA began its 57th administration Wednesday evening by electing a new speaker of the Senate.

Undergraduate Senator-at-Large Julian Cheng was appointed as speaker in a secret ballot election against Natural Science and Mathematics Senator Chiamaka Chukwu.

Senators, in a meeting held online via Zoom, discussed what potential they saw in each candidate, and who they would like to represent them moving forward.

“I think that Julian was very well-spoken … he would be able to support all of the senators in a very impactful way,” said Undergraduate Senator-at-Large Madelyn Chidester.

Immediately after his election, Cheng took on the role of Speaker of the Senate, running through the agenda filled with several nominations for appointment.

All five of President Jasmine Khademakbari’s executive appointments were passed with no objections to any of the appointments by the Senate.

Appointments included Sterling White as chief of staff, Daniel Padron as deputy chief of staff, Jessica Hulett as director of external affairs, Justice Al-Hmoud as director of public relations and John Nguyen as director of outreach.

Hulett is the only incumbent member of the executive branch.

“As for personal initiatives that are not mandatory to the job that I want to work on, our student worker rights and public health,” Hulett said.

Without any controversy regarding any of the executive appointments, the meeting ended earlier than previous first meetings of a new administration.

