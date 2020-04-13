UH will waive most student fees for summer courses and implement pass/fail policy

All mandatory fees for students who are registered for six or more credit hours this summer will be waived, according to an email from the Office of the Provost. All fees except the extended access fee will be waived for students registered for less than six credit hours.

“The University is providing assistance to help overcome short-term resource and financial obstacles and ensure you can continue your studies,” said Provost Paula Myrick Short in the email.

Additionally, the current interim grading policy will continue for undergraduate and graduate students during all summer sessions. This policy will allow students to optionally opt to receive a “Satisfactory/No Credit Reported COVID-19” grading scheme instead of a traditional letter grade.

UH is now offering a limited amount of computers available for students who need them to finish the remainder of their spring coursework. Students who need technological support have been directed to contact the UH IT Help Desk by email or phone.

“The University began reaching out to students last week who have not accessed course materials, starting with seniors,” Short said.

