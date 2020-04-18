DeJon Jarreau joins Nate Hinton and declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Junior guard DeJon Jarreau announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility for the 2020-21 season via Twitter early Saturday afternoon.

“I would like to thank the University of Houston, my coaches, my brothers and the entire staff for all your support,” Jarreau said. “Most importantly, I want to thank my family for all the sacrifices they’ve made throughout my life.

“With that being said, I have decided to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

Jarreau averaged nine points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the 2019-20 season.

Jarreau joins sophomore guard Nate Hinton as Cougars who have declared for the 2020 draft.

