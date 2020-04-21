Report: Houston, LSU to play home-and-home series beginning in 2020-21 season

CBS Sports reported on Tuesday morning that Houston and LSU will face off in a home-and-home series in consecutive years during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The first game between the two teams in 2020-21 will be hosted by the Cougars at Fertitta Center, and in 2021-22 the game will be in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

Houston and LSU last met during the 2018-19 season at Fertitta Center when the Cougars defeated the Tigers 82-76.

Galen Robinson Jr. led the way for Houston in the win with 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

