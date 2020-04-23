Cedrick Alley Jr. enters transfer portal, thanks Houston for welcoming him to the ‘family’

After a difficult 2019-2020 season, sophomore forward Cedrick Alley Jr. announced on Thursday afternoon that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“I want to thank Coach Sampson, the entire coaching staff, my teammates and Coog Nation for letting me be a part of their family for the past 3 years,” Alley said. “Houston will forever have a piece of my heart.”

The 6-foot-6-inch forward struggled to find the court this season, appearing in only 23 games this season for Houston, which was down from his 37 appearances in the Cougars’ run to the Sweet 16 last season.

Alley’s numbers dropped in every statistical category on the stat sheet, as he averaged only 1.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists this season, which is a drop from his 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 2018-19.

