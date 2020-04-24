UH’s Josh Jones picked 72nd overall by Arizona Cardinals in virtual 2020 NFL Draft

Josh Jones’ professional career didn’t begin in Las Vegas as planned.

Instead, Jones, one of nearly 60 prospects who were invited to participate in the first-ever virtual draft, had his professional football dreams realized at home when he was picked 72nd overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

The offensive tackle, whose selection to the Cardinals extended the Cougars’ NFL Draft streak to five seasons, joins a Cardinals team that went 5-10-1 last season.

Arizona was one of the worst pass-defending teams in the league in 2019, giving up a sixth-most 50 sacks.

Ahead of the draft, many analysts had the senior being picked in the back half of the first round to teams like the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the two opted for other offensive linemen Jones slid to the third round.

The 22-year-old, who was recruited in 2015 out of George Bush High School in Richmond, played 45 games over four seasons at Houston, including a senior year where he allowed only one sack.

Among his accolades with the Cougars are a 2019 American Athletic All-Conference Second Team selection and a spot on Outland Trophy watchlist.

