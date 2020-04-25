Lockhart makes ‘tough call,’ enters grad transfer portal

Senior left-handed pitcher Lael Lockhart Jr. announced on Saturday afternoon through his Twitter account that he was entering the grad transfer portal after four seasons with Houston.

“I never thought I would have the opportunity to look at grad transfer stuff, kind of life after baseball,” Lockhart told Fox 26 Houston.

“…It’s a tough call because (of) all of the guys and relationships I have (at UH).”

I’ve entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Looking forward to future schools and opportunities! — Lael J Lockhart Jr (@LaelJLockhartJr) April 25, 2020

Lockhart, who joined Houston in 2017, started in four games for the Cougars in 2020 before the season was abruptly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In those starts, Lockhart had a 4.58 ERA and a 1-2 record.

Lockhart’s interest in pursuing better academic opportunities was a factor in his decision to transfer the 6-foot-3-inch Friendswood native told Fox 26 Houston.

