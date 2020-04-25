side bar
Sunday, April 26, 2020

Lockhart makes ‘tough call,’ enters grad transfer portal

By April 25, 2020

Lael Lockhart Jr. joined the Cougars in 2017, posting his best ERA in 2019 (3.58) and hitting three home runs in 2018. | Ahmed Gul/The Cougar

Senior left-handed pitcher Lael Lockhart Jr. announced on Saturday afternoon through his Twitter account that he was entering the grad transfer portal after four seasons with Houston.

“I never thought I would have the opportunity to look at grad transfer stuff, kind of life after baseball,” Lockhart told Fox 26 Houston.

“…It’s a tough call because (of) all of the guys and relationships I have (at UH).”

Lockhart, who joined Houston in 2017, started in four games for the Cougars in 2020 before the season was abruptly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In those starts, Lockhart had a 4.58 ERA and a 1-2 record.

Lockhart’s interest in pursuing better academic opportunities was a factor in his decision to transfer the 6-foot-3-inch Friendswood native told Fox 26 Houston.

