Report: Quentin Grimes is returning to Houston for 2020-21 season

Guard Quentin Grimes won’t test the NBA waters this summer and will return to the Cougars for his junior season in 2020-21, CBS Sports reported on Sunday afternoon.

Quentin Grimes’ father, Marshall Grimes, told him that the 6-foot-5 native from The Woodlands will not go through the NBA Draft process, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Quentin Grimes declared for the 2019 NBA Draft after one season as a freshman with Kansas before transferring to Houston last summer.

After Houston’s last game of the season, a 64-57 win against Memphis, head coach Kelvin Sampson was confident that the sophomore guard was only going to get better as the Cougars were preparing for a conference tournament and the NCAA March Madness dance that never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know how good he is,” Sampson said after the Cougars defeated the Tigers. “Sometimes (athletes) have to get out of their own way. When (Grimes) gets out of his own way and gives himself permission to go be a dominant player he can do it. That’s why his best basketball is so far ahead of him.”

Grimes will not join his teammates, guards DeJon Jarreau and Nate Hinton, who declared for the 2020 NBA Draft in earlier in April.

Grimes was the team’s second-leading scorer in 2019-20, averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

