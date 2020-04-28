UH professor featured on BET pandemic relief telecast

A UH psychology professor was featured in the BET rally for communities impacted by COVID-19 on April 22.

Rheeda Walker was a part of the “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” and joined by stars such as John Legend, Tiffany Haddish and others while the event was hosted by Anthony Anderson.

“I was introduced by Kelly Rowland, formerly of Destiny’s Child, and interviewed by Charlamagne tha God for the first time, so that was very exciting,” Walker said. “I am fortunate to have Charlamagne as an advocate for my first book.”

“The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health” is Walker’s new book that is what drew Charlamagne tha God to selecting the professor for the broadcast.

“My understanding is that Charlamagne the God was given the opportunity to speak with the expert of his choice in a segment that addressed how people are managing COVID-19,” Walker said.

The entire broadcast was scheduled for two hours, and the interview portion between Charlamagne tha God and Walker was edited to about three and a half minutes after the 30 minutes of production that happened.

The telecast was available to watch nationally and internationally to bring awareness of the pandemic as well as provide updates from communities around the world, including South Africa, France and the UK, according to a UH news release.

Walker said the telecast was achieved remotely considering the circumstances of the coronavirus and social distancing. She was interviewed from her home via laptop by Charlamagne tha God and did not have the opportunity to speak with the other participants and stars of the telecast.

Walker said she was chosen for being an expert on the mental health crisis in the black community.

The main topic explored in Walker’s interview was staying mentally healthy during this time of social distancing.

“I am humbled to have been featured with renowned celebrities and entertainers — that I was included shows the importance of emotional well-being regardless of the venue,” Walker said.

[email protected]