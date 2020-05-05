Pass/fail: How to opt for UH’s interim grading policy

As the semester comes to an end, students have until May 18 to opt in an interim pass/fail grading scale on a course-by-course basis.

In order for students to not receive a letter grade in one or more of their classes, they must log on to AccessUH, click the myUH Self Service and then click the Student Center icon.

On the right side of the virtual Student Center, there is a form titled “UGRD Interim Grade Policy Req” under the To-Do List category. Students must fill out and sign the digital form by 5 p.m. on May 18 to receive a “Satisfactory/No Credit Reported COVID-19 (S/NCR)” grade.

All grades at or above a D- will be classified as satisfactory and will receive full course credit if the pass/fail grading was selected by the student.

Grades below a D- will be read as no credit reported and will not grant students credit for the course. Satisfactory or no credit reported grades won’t be factored into students’ term and cumulative GPAs.

In classes that originally were on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading scale at the beginning of the semester, unsatisfactory grades will automatically convert to no credit reported.

UH encourages students to reach out to their academic advisers for any impact choosing an interim pass/fail grading scale can have on their degree plan or graduate school requirements.

The University has also said to reach out to the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid to see if the financial impacts selecting the pass/fail scale could have for them.

The interim pass/fail grading scale will continue as an option through summer sessions.

