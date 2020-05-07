Runu Khator joins American Academy of Arts and Sciences

President Renu Khator was selected to join the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in the field of educational and academic leadership, the organization announced in late April.

The AAAS is an honorary society as well as an independent research center that is involved in various different fields.

Khator is the fourth UH faculty member to become an AAAS member.

Other UH faculty includes visiting creative writing professor Adam Zagajewski under the category of humanities and arts, literature, chemistry professor Maurice S. Brookhart in mathematical and physical sciences, chemistry and physics professor Paul Chu under mathematical and physical sciences, physics.

“Being included with such an array of eminent individuals is humbling, and I am proud to join my fellow UH Cougars in the academy,” Khator said.

Beyond the personal recognition, Khator is proud to represent the University in the AAAS.

“While recognition from this esteemed organization is personally very gratifying, I am even more pleased with the honor it brings to the University of Houston and UH System, which has given me such a valuable opportunity to develop my leadership skills,” Khator said.

Their studies take a global perspective while retaining the deep interest in the strength of American policies and institutions, according to the AAAS.

They oversee five program areas including American institutions, society and the public goods, education and the development of knowledge, global security and international affairs, the humanities, art, and culture and science, engineering and technology.

The AAAS announced 276 new members on April 23. The academy has selected more than 13,500 members since its founding. These members include more than 250 Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners along with artists, scientists and leaders in the public, non-profit and private sectors.

“The members of the class of 2020 have excelled in laboratories and lecture halls, they have amazed on concert stages and in surgical suites, and they have led in board rooms and courtrooms,” said AAAS president David Oxtoby.

