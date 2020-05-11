Cedrick Alley Jr. makes transfer decision, will head to UTSA

Forward Cedrick Alley Jr. announced on Monday evening that he will be transferring to the UTSA Roadrunners after three years with the Cougars.

The 6-6 forward announced that he was leaving the University back on April 23.

“I want to thank my family for supporting me and being apart of this journey,” Alley said in a statement on Twitter. “I also want to thank all the schools that recruited me and gave me a chance to go to their schools. With that being said, I will be transferring to the University of Texas at San Antonio.”

Alley saw his role greatly reduced in the 2019-20 season with the Cougars as he only averaged nine minutes per contest. In 2018-18, he was playing 17.9 minutes per game.

Even though his time with the Cougars is done, Alley is thankful for his time in Houston and is grateful for everything head coach Kelvin Sampson has done for him, including backing him up during this process.

“The fact (Sampson) was supporting me and my decision let me know that he really does care where I’m going to end up in life,” Alley told Fox 26 Houston. “That meant a lot. That was big on his part.”

[email protected]