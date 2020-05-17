Former Houston defensive star Ed Oliver arrested in Montgomery County on DWI, weapons charges

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle and former Houston star Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night in Montgomery County on driving while intoxicated and weapons charges.

Ed Oliver's mug shot from his arrest last night by Montgomery County Police @WKBW #Bills pic.twitter.com/J4Y84D0gXs — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 17, 2020

A motorist, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter, reported that the driver of a white Ford Superduty pickup truck was failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously in the 45 mph construction area of State Highway 242, between I-69 and FM 1485.

The vehicle was stopped at SH 242 near FM 1485 when, according to Montgomery County police, the driver was identified to be Oliver.

Oliver, the report said, also had an open beer between his legs.

The 2018 All-American player with the Cougars was then transported to Kingwood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw and transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was charged for driving while intoxicated along with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Oliver has since been released from jail after posting bail for the two charges

