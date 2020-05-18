Reports: Nate Hinton to keep name in NBA Draft, go pro

Sophomore Nate Hinton will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and keep his name in the NBA Draft pool after hiring an agent, according to multiple Monday night reports.

Thank you Houston ❤️. Forever my 2nd home. #ForeverForTheCity — Nate Hinton (@thatup_coming11) May 19, 2020

“It was very tough because just knowing everything that you are leaving behind, the atmosphere, fan support, the program and (head coach Kelvin) Sampson,” he told the Houston Chronicle on Monday of his decision. “It seems like I just got here to Houston and now I’m leaving. I’m leaving on a good note to pursue my dreams.”

The guard out of Gastonia, North Carolina, announced his decision to declare for the draft in early April shortly before fellow guard DeJon Jarreau entered his name.

“I had to come to peace that I’m going to turn pro and pursue my dreams,” Hinton told the Houston Chronicle.

Hinton was the Cougars’ defensive backbone in 2019-20, leading the team in rebounds (8.7) and steals (1.4) per game.

