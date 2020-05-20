Kelvin Sampson officially inks 6-year, $18M contract



Kelvin Sampson officially signed his six-year, $18 million contract to remain Houston’s head coach on Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The deal will pay the 64-year old head coach $3 million annually, which can increase due to the plethora of incentives that are included.

In the 2018-19 season, the men’s basketball team finished with a perfect Academic Progress Rate score of 1000, which would meet a $10,000 incentive under Sampson’s new contract.

The University and Sampson originally came to terms on this deal in April 2019. The terms of the contract were in effect for this past season, which means that the head coach will receive the incentive bonuses for the criteria he met this past season, a UH athletics spokesman told The Cougar.

In 2019-20, the Cougars finished with a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season championship, which adds another $25,000 in incentives.

Because the Cougars finished No. 22 in the final AP Poll, Sampson will receive another $20,000 bonus under the terms of his contract.

Sampson could still earn more bonuses pending on the GPA of the team for the spring semester. If the Cougars have a cumulative GPA of 2.6 or above for scholarship student-athletes, Sampson will earn an additional $7,500.

If Houston were to win the NCAA Tournament under this deal, Sampson will receive a $150,000 bonus.

