Renu Khator, top-paid UH athletics figures opt for temporary pay cut

President Renu Khator is taking a 10 percent pay cut for the next six months as the University continues to adjust during the coronavirus outbreak.

Along with Khator, athletic director Chris Pezman, head men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson and head football coach Dana Holgorsen are also taking a non-mandatory pay decrease.

While Khator suggested the pay cut, the decrease was voluntary and accepted by Pezman, Sampson and Holgorsen by choice. There was no pressure to make the decision, but Khator said she was pleased the others made the same choice as her.

“I’m just glad that we are able to do this during difficult times,” Khator said.

Making the decision to take the pay cut was not difficult for the coaches, with both Sampson and Holgorsen willing to do what they could to help the University, according to Pezman.

“I appreciate Kelvin and Dana, it was a really easy conversation,” Pezman said. “It’s humbling how committed they are to the University.”

Khator is among the highest paid public university leaders in Texas, earning over $1.3 million in 2018.

Pezman earns a $375,000 base salary as athletic director, while Sampson and Holgorsen make $3 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

