UH projects up to 5% drop in fall enrollment; Summer numbers ‘doing exceptionally well’

UH projects fall enrollment will be down by up to 5 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a finance report from last Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting.

Administration and finance chief Jim McShan said UH’s summer enrollment numbers have fared well despite the steep drops the University was expecting.

“We discussed briefly in allowing as much of a 40 percent drop in enrollment for summer courses, but it turns out we are doing exceptionally well right now,” McShan said.

McShan plans to present to the board in August a financial plan for the 2021 fiscal year beginning Sept. 1. He said will put the budget together at the last possible minute when the information is best.

McShan said UH has someone comparing where the enrollment levels are now to where they were at this point last year, and the University is just slightly below.

“To bring you up to speed on the current fiscal year enrollment was our biggest concern,” McShan said. “But, enrollment is turning out so well we will be able to complete the year without any financial problems.”

Summer enrollment predictions are rising in the 2020 sessions as projections have summer enrollment at 30 percent above previous summer sessions.

The estimated 30 percent increase in enrollment for the summer is measured by both graduate and undergraduate students.

[email protected]