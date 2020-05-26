Looking Back: Houston Softball’s top 5 performances of the 2020 season

2020 was a short, yet successful season for the Cougars softball team, who despite the coronavirus shutdown, accrued 16 wins after only 23 games.

While the season proved to only be a glimpse of the firepower that Houston has, there were many outstanding highlights and moments throughout the year that are worth taking a second look at.

Here are The Cougar’s top five performances from the 2020 Houston season:

Lindsey Stewart and Logan Hulon start the season blazing in double-header

In her first collegiate appearance, freshman pitcher Logan Hulon made a dominant debut, throwing only the 19th no-hitter in program history and leading Houston to a season-opening sweep against UMass-Lowell.

Hulon pitched five innings, striking out eight batters in the process.

In the first game of the double header, Hulon’s teammate, senior center fielder Lindsey Stewart, caused havoc of her own against the River Hawks as she recorded three hits and scored two runs.

Behind Hulon’s and Stewart’s performances, UH started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2012, and that was a sign of the early success to come during the campaign.

Kati Ray Brown gets four RBI’s in 14-0 demolition of UTEP

In late February, the Cougars played their best game of the season against the Miners.

Houston scored the most runs in a single game for the season that day, and the defense also managed to shutout UTEP.

Sophomore catcher Kati Ray Brown led the way with four RBI’s, which included a home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Aspen Howie’s four-RBI game vs New Mexico State

In the Cougars’ 9-1 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies, sophomore outfielder Aspen Howie stood out amongst her teammates, accounting for four of the runs scored.

A three-run homer in the first inning started the offensive onslaught for the Cougars, and the team never let up.

Howie recorder her fourth RBI in the third inning, which tied her career-high for the most RBI’s in a game, and went on to record numerous outs on defense.

Megan Lee shuts out the Flyers

Freshman pitcher Megan Lee put on a show against Dayton on Valentine’s Day.

Lee pitched the complete game, allowing zero runs and only giving up three hits and one walk.

Lee struck out six batters in the win.

Lindsey Stewart’s five-RBI haul against Louisiana Tech

Stewart makes her second appearance on this list.

In late February, the Cougars were in the midst of an 11-game winning streak when Stewart dominated the Bulldogs with a season-high five RBI’s.

A two-run double in the fifth inning got Stewart started, and she capped off her day with a three-RBI home run to centerfield in the bottom of the sixth.

Houston won the game 11-3.

