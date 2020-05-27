Fabian White Jr. suffers torn ACL, will redshirt 2020-21 season

Forward Fabian White Jr., who would have entered his senior season in 2020-21, suffered a torn ACL and will redshirt this coming season, the team announced on Wednesday evening.

“I feel badly for Fabian,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said. “He had worked really hard to have a great senior season. Our thoughts are with him and his family, and we will do all we can to help him recover and have a great senior season in 2021-22.”

White suffered the injury, which was confirmed by an MRI on Tuesday, working out on his own and will have surgery on it later this week, according to UH athletics.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward has been a staple in UH’s identity the past few seasons, especially in 2019-20 when he started all 31 games.

Recently during one of the Coaches Caravan Zoom meetings, White talked about how excited he was to embrace a leadership role as he entered his senior year.

White Jr. averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in his junior year.

[email protected]