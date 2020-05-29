Some UH student-athletes to return to campus June 1

A portion of student-athletes will be allowed to return to campus on June 1, UH athletics announced Friday afternoon.

Student-athletes from football and the men’s and women’s basketball teams can make their return to UH to participate in voluntary workouts.

Players from other sports will be allowed to return to campus throughout the summer in a phased approach, UH athletics’ statement said.

”Our executive staff has worked closely with university administration, medical professionals and our coaching staffs to develop a detailed and comprehensive plan for the return of our student-athletes to campus,” athletic director Chris Pezman said. “The health of our student-athletes and staff will continue to be our top priority as we implement this phased approach.”

The Athletics-Alumni Center and the Guy V. Lewis Player Development Center — would be available for limited occupancy during the first phase.

Student-athletes and staff will be required to enter and exit facilities through the use of designated entrances, wear masks that will be provided at entry, take part in daily temperature checks, practice physical distancing and use hand sanitizer and gloves when applicable.

UH’s decisions comes after the NCAA last Wednesday approved voluntary activities for football and basketball starting June 1.

UH said it will continue to monitor guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local officials, the American Athletic Conference and the NCAA throughout the summer.

[email protected]