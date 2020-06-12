All UH classes in fall will be at least partially online

No matter the format, all UH classes in Fall 2020 will be at least partially online, President Renu Khator announced in a statement on Friday.

The University will be offering courses in three formats: a HyFlex structure, virtual livestreams and fully online classes.

UH plans to offer face-to-face courses this fall through a HyFlex modality, which means a class can vary from fully online to partially, depending on factors such as class size in relation to space, and student and faculty preferences.

While HyFlex courses include limited access to in-person instruction, virtual livestream and fully online classes will not require students to come to campus. Virtual livestream classes will require students to meet online at set days and times each week. Fully online classes will allow students to work remotely and on a flexible schedule.

UH spokesperson Mike Rosen said HyFlex courses meets the demand of the University’s “great logistical flexibility.”

“The more flexibility we plan for now, the easier it will be to adapt to our community’s needs as our operating environment changes and continue to deliver high-quality, uninterrupted instruction,” he said.

The continuation of flexible academic policies similar to those offered in the spring and summer semesters are being considered by UH faculty to accommodate “special circumstances while still keeping your learning and academic success as the ultimate goal,” Khator said.

An optional pass/fail grading policy was implemented for the Spring 2020 session and the Summer 2020 mini sessions, allowing students to choose between receiving a letter grade or an S/NCR designation for each of their courses.

Khator’s statement did not stipulate what changes would be made to the policy for the upcoming fall semester.

