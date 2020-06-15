UH College of Medicine breaks ground with inaugural class selected

UH broke ground on the construction of the College of Medicine on Monday, the University announced, as it sets its sights on getting its inaugural class started.

With the inaugural class scheduled to start on July 20, classes will temporarily take place in the Health 2 building for the first two years of the program. Classes will be hosted in the new $80-million building once construction, which is expected to finish in 2022, is complete.

The medical school’s construction can be tracked by its time-lapse camera. This footage will show the construction site as progress is gradually made.

The College of Medicine’s full enrollment capacity will be 480 but will begin with a 30-person class. The second College of Medicine cohort will also be 30 people, gradually transitioning to a 60-person class for its third year.

Each member of this inaugural class will receive a $100,000 scholarship to go towards their tuition and fees.

