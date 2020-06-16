Post-quarantine activity ideas

We are slowly entering a post-quarantine world. As we reintegrate back into society, people are having a little trouble deciding what to do in this new reality, so here are some ideas and suggestions.

Get that summer job

College students are heartbroken to hear about the cancellation of summer internships and jobs. Years of hard work, sacrifices, the possibility to network, and open doors down the road made thousands of students optimistic about a bright future.

However, due to the pandemic, it felt like everything was flushed down the toilet, and students have the right to be upset. But don’t spend the next three months moping around, instead get a summer job.

Having a summer job will help you regain those important soft skills you lost while being home a majority of the time for the last couple months. By simply having a summer job, you’ll be able to communicate with others, meet new people and it will help you get back into a routine.

It is going to be tough, but not impossible. With business slowly opening up, everyone is hiring, including international airports.

Have a picnic with friends

Lockdowns are slowly being lifted, social distancing is still being encouraged and many restaurants continue to do takeout. So a picnic seems very fitting.

Why not call up a few friends, order from your favorite restaurant, whether it’s sushi or Chick-fil-A, and go to the nearest park and spend the day together? Catch up and manifest some good energy while we are slowly seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Use your new skills in your daily life

When the pandemic started and many students moved back home, they were handed extra free time. For the past two or three months, thousands of college students have been gaining new skills like cooking, baking, dancing, photography and many others.

Now that we are slowly about to enter a post-pandemic society, don’t throw away those skills, instead try to incorporate everything you’ve gained into your life.

Bake those new cupcakes for your friends, cook dinner for your family, take dance lessons at a studio and continue to improve the skills you’ve learned during quarantine.

Movie night with old friends or binge watch Netflix

Nothing is more exciting than seeing old friends after a very long time, so why not go back to your old roots of a fun Friday or Saturday night and watch a movie?

Call up a few childhood friends, order pizza, buy a huge amount of junk food and reminisce on the simplicity of your youth, and enjoy the company and moments you have.

Photo shoot in the city

This is something I’ve always enjoyed doing: getting a group of friends, heading into downtown and having a photo shoot. It’s free spirited and creates memories that last a lifetime.

My friends and I would always go in the evening or at night, that way you are able to create some killer pictures with the skyline in the background.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

Saira Haque is an anthropology junior who can be reached at [email protected]