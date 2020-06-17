Law Center to start digital English course for international students

The Law Center will offer a digital English course intended for admitted and prospective international students from June 24 through July 27.

Available through the University’s Language and Cultural Center, the English as an Additional Language (EAL) Certificate course focuses on four areas tailored to foreign law student needs.

“The course addresses reading comprehension, spoken English, written English and legal language and vocabulary that is used in the study and practice of law,” said executive director of Global and Graduate Programs at UHLC Karen Jones.

The course cannot serve as a replacement for other English proficiency exams, including the Test of English as a Foreign Language and International English Language Testing System, which both test an international student’s ability to communicate in English within an academic setting.

Though they can fulfill the English language requirement necessary for an application to the UHLC Master of Laws (LLM) program.

Going beyond English proficiency, the course will provide participants with targeted knowledge in legal speech and writing that culminates in a final assessment of their written and verbal legal English skills.

“Throughout the course, there are written and verbal assignments,” Jones said. “There will also be legal case studies and analysis, and other exercises to reinforce language proficiency.”

The inaugural EAL class will accept at least fifteen students but plans to expand in the future, according to Jones.

“In the future, there will not be a limit on the number of students,” Jones said. “The program will expand to meet the interest.”

Interested students can submit their application through the Language and Cultural Center, as listed on the UHLC website. Accepted applicants will be responsible for paying $899 to cover the cost of the course, on top of the $100 application fee.

“We have tried to keep the cost relatively low,” Jones said. “However, on a case-by-case basis based on need, we might make some limited scholarships available in the future.”

