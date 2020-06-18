UH junior pitcher Clay Aguilar agrees to sign with Yankees

Junior pitcher Clay Aguilar, despite going undrafted in the 2020 MLB Draft, has agreed to sign with the New York Yankees as a free agent, according to multiple reports on Thursday afternoon.

In three seasons as a member of Houston’s baseball program, the lefty went 8-4 with a 2.49 ERA and 107 strikeouts over a total of 105 innings pitched.

Aguilar told Fox 26 Houston that signing with the Yankees is “a dream come true,” but that leaving the University was “one of the toughest decisions” he’s had to make in large part because of the program that head coach Todd Whitting has built.

Aguilar is the first member of the 2020 Houston baseball team to be signed by a major league team.

[email protected]