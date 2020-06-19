It is OK to take a break from social media

Social media has become a powerful tool over the years, and right now it seems to have a central role in activism, particularly in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

From viral videos that show police brutality to spreading awareness over racial injustice, social media has become an outlet for oppressed voices to speak, and has also provided people who are unable to protest due to health concerns the opportunity to participate in this revolutionary movement.

Participating in social media activism is great, but it can also be very draining. Most of us used social media as a distraction or a little reward for ourselves, and lately it can feel more like a chore, so I am here to tell you it is OK to take a break.

While it might feel selfish and a bit hypocritical to want to take a break, it is important to remember that you can’t pour from an empty cup.

Sometimes you have to take a little break and regroup so you can come back stronger, emphasis on coming back; this is a water break, not the final whistle.

Feeling overwhelmed by social media, especially in times like these, is completely normal and taking a small break can bring much needed relief. So try putting your phone down and maybe picking up a book or going for a walk.

Try to do something creative or something that will shake up your routine and fill you with positive energy. There are a lot of ways to regain control of a troubled mind and setting your phone aside is a great way to start.

Social change is a marathon, not a race, so it is important that we don’t get burnt out and quit. We have to keep our eye on the goal and realize that sometimes what we need is a break.

In the wise words of Banksy: “If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit.”

Gina Medina is a journalism senior who can be reached at [email protected]