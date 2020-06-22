College of Medicine to host diverse inaugural class

The UH College of Medicine received over 1,000 applications for its inaugural class, 30 students were selected and 57 percent of the class were first generation students.

The 16 students that make up the first generation category in the inaugural class are the first in their families to attend a college or university.

The majority of the inaugural class is female, comprising 63 percent of the total students. This is becoming the case for medical school demographics across the country.

“For the first time ever, the majority of U.S. medical school students are women,” according to the 2019 data released by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The college is awarding each member in this inaugural class with a $100,000 scholarship to go towards tuition and fees. For the 40 percent of students who are of low economic status, this is aimed to help.

UH takes pride in its diversity and the UH College of Medicine is continuing to embody diversity as seen through the inaugural class.

Out of the 30 students, 11 are Hispanic, 10 are African American, five are Caucasian and four are Asian as stated at the last Board of Regents meeting.

For this class, 100 percent of the students are Texas residents, but they come from different areas. 11 students live in a rural area, 11 live in the suburbs, five live in urban areas and three live in the inner city.

The schools where the majority received their undergraduate degrees from were the University of Texas in Austin, Baylor, Houston Baptist, Texas A&M, Prairie View A&M, Rice and two students are continuing their education from UH.

