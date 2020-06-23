Masks now required in public spaces at UH with limited exceptions

Despite the initial announcement that the University will be only recommending masks, UH is now requiring face coverings for students, employees and visitors on campus until further notice, the school announced Tuesday.

Masks or face coverings will be mandated in all public indoor areas on campus, UH said, except where marked, whether you are alone or not. Public indoor areas on campus include classrooms, restrooms, shared spaces in residence halls, non-private offices, research laboratories and more.

University community members will also be required to wear masks in outdoor areas where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance between people.

The face coverings will not be required when working alone in a private office, in personal residential spaces, during outdoor physical activity, if it impairs your mental or physical health, if it poses a security risk, if it prevents operating outdoor equipment safely, when consuming food or drinks and while engaging in personal hygiene.

Students can request exceptions to the policy for medical reasons by contacting the Center for Students with Disabilities. University employees can request for similar accommodations through the Equal Opportunity Services office.

These requirements will be required for campus visitors who are 10 or older as well, including contractors.

Individuals must be responsible for providing their own mask or face covering, according to the University.

Refusal to comply with the University face-covering policy may result in disciplinary action, according the UH announcement. Students or employees may be directed to leave a public area if they refuse to wear a mask or face covering.

[email protected]