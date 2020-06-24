Houston lands Arkansas transfer forward Reggie Chaney

Forward Reggie Chaney, who spent the past two seasons with Arkansas, has officially been added to the Houston men’s basketball roster.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward is expected to apply for an NCAA waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility for 2020-21, but as of now, the team said he will sit out this coming season. He will still have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in the 2021-22 season if no waiver is granted.

“That thing that impressed us about Reggie was that his style of play is very similar to our style of play. He is a big, strong, tough, hard-nosed player,” head coach Kelvin Sampson said in a statement released by the University. “The emphasis we place on rebounding will resonate with Reggie. He will continue to improve across the board, and we need him to. We were fortunate to sign a player of Reggie’s caliber.”

Chaney averaged 4.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 14.6 minutes while shooting 67.1 percent per contest for the Razorbacks last season. His best outing came against Missouri when he finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Chaney is one of four forwards who are expected to be on the roster for 2021-22.

[email protected]