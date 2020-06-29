Final mode of class delivery to be announced July 14

The University will release a revised schedule entailing every courses’s final mode of delivery on July 14, according to a statement released by Provost Paula Myrick Short.

The statement emphasized classes that students have enrolled in for the fall will still be provided, but it is the delivery of that class that is subject to change.

The possible course deliveries as of now consist of HyFlex classes, Synchronous Online and Asynchronous Online.

A HyFlex course will have a socially distanced classroom with livestream lectures to allow students to participate online, Synchronous online courses will meet online one a particular day while Asynchronous online will be a course that is available online at any time.

“Students will be able to make any revisions to their fall schedule beginning July 15 based on their specific enrollment appointment date,” according to Short’s statement.

Each course on the fall class schedule will be revised from July 5 to July 13 where the enrollment period will be paused during that time. The class schedule will not be visible or accessible.

Students who enroll before July 5 for the fall semester will have priority on revisions, and students who enroll after that date will be able to participate in an open enrollment period after July 6.

“Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we continue to finalize our plans to safely return to campus while providing an engaging learning environment for students even under such challenging circumstances,” Short said.

