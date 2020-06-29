UH’s Schroeder Park to host Houston Astros alternative site

Schroeder Park will serve from July 2-24 as the alternative site for the Houston Astros’ daily workouts as the delayed MLB season looks to start, the University announced on Monday morning.

“Don Sanders Field at Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park along with our Baseball Player Development Center rank among the best facilities in college baseball and with our close proximity to Minute Maid Park, we are glad that we could provide another training site for the Astros as they get ready to start their season,” athletic director Chris Pezman said.

The ballpark and its nearby facilities, including the newly opened Player Development Center, will be used along with Minute Maid Park as the Astros try to implement social distancing policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re fortunate to have the UH campus in such close proximity to Minute Maid Park,” said Astros general manager James Click. “And to have a facility which will allow us to continue to focus on our top priority – the safety of our players and staff – while also providing our players every advantage as they get ready to compete for a championship in 2020.”

The MLB regular season is set to begin in late July after the pandemic forced the cancellation of spring training and the postponement everything.

MLB recently announced a 60-game regular season under the terms of a March 26 agreement struck by the league and its players union.

