UH dining update: Cougar Woods will operate 24/7 in fall

Cougar Woods Dining Commons will transition to 24/7 hours of operation as part of the Fall 2020 UH dining update, the University announced Tuesday.

The dining update released explains how dining options will proceed in the fall semester considering the coronavirus pandemic. As a part of this, both Cougar Woods Dining Commons and Moody Towers Dining Commons will close for 30 minutes daily.

Moody Towers Dining Commons, which previously operated 24/7, will now operate from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.

Dining will transition to cashless payments only, including credit, debit, Apple Pay, Android Pay and Cougar Cash. Guest passes no longer be available as a part of student meal plans.

Dining commons will no longer include self-serve stations, with all meals being served by UH Dining associates. Customizable food options will be replaced with pre-packaged options.

Before the pandemic hit, Cougar Woods was set to expand its operations hours once The Quad was completed in August.

The Taco Cabana location near the stadium garage will be replaced with a Tandoori Nite. The previous campus Tandoor Nite, as well as all other dining options in the Student Center Satellite, have been closed.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]