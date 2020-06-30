An early look at some of Houston’s incoming JUCO transfers for 2020

College football programs search for top JUCO talents each year in hopes of finding hidden gems that will elevate their roster and add depth to positions of need, and Dana Holgorsen’s team is no exception.

Houston brought in a few JUCO recruits to plug into its team as the Cougars prepare to put the disappointing 4-8 season in the rearview mirror and take a step forward in 2020.

Here is a look at a few of the incoming transfers that the Cougars added this offseason:

Malik Robinson

Junior outside linebacker Malik Robinson is ranked as the 36th best JUCO transfer on the 2020 ESPN Junior College 50 and the third-best at his position.

The 6-foot linebacker from Snellville, Georgia, played at Fort Scott Community College, where he posted 42 tackles and a forced fumble in six games during the 2019 season.

Robinson originally committed to North Carolina in 2017, where he recorded two solo tackles and four assisted tackles in 11 games as a true freshman for the Tar Heels, but he did not see any action on the field in 2018.

Robinson is one of nine linebackers on Houston’s roster, and as an outside linebacker, he adds depth to a position headlined by Grant Stuard and Donavan Mutin.

Jayce Rogers

Junior cornerback Jayce Rogers comes in as the 13th best at his position in a stacked 2020 JUCO class at that position.

The 5-foot-8-inch cornerback from Valdosta, Georgia, combined for 41 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Rogers was named First Team All-MACJC as a sophomore while helping lead Northwest Mississippi to two NJCAA Championship game appearances, as well as winning the 2016 Class 6A State Championship with Valdosta High School.

Though the cornerback position is not a position of need for the Cougars, Rogers adds depth and experience from JUCO ball.

Nathaniel Dell

One the offensive side of the ball, sophomore wide receiver Nathaniel Dell ranks as the 14th best JUCO wideout transfer as he played 10 games for Independence Community College. In 2019, he had 52 receptions for 766 yards and eight touchdowns as well as one kickoff return touchdown.

Dell steps into a receiving core led by seniors Keith Corbin and Marquez Stevenson, who will be on the field for most offensive snaps this season.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Dell will have a great opportunity to learn and play with these receivers as well as challenge for a top receiving role in seasons to come.

