Houston Athletics Department take multiple cost-reduction changes to 2021 fiscal budget

The University of Houston Athletic Department announced multiple cost reduction measures for the 2021 fiscal year to alleviate the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The changes in the 2021 fiscal year budget will go into effect on Sept. 1 and are the following:

A reduction of 7.5 percent to Houston Athletics’ total operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

A reduction in 18 Houston Athletics administrative and support staff positions across the department.

Administrative units will reduce their respective budgets by 10 percent for the 2021 fiscal year.

Sports programs will have a five percent budget reduction for the 2021 fiscal year.

Sports programs are building a regional non-conference travel schedule, which will limit travel costs.

Staff travel to be reduced for the upcoming year, this excludes recruiting.

The University will continue to fund and sponsor all 17 of its athletics programs.

The reduction in the 18 positions at Houston includes some spots that had not been filled or currently vacant according to the Houston Chronicle.

“These measures are difficult, especially for those that are impacting our staff,” athletics director Chris Pezman said in a statement released by UH. “I want to acknowledge the commitment of those employees who will no longer be with us and thank each of them for their dedicated efforts to our student-athletes.”

In May, the University announced that Pezman along with President Renu Khator, head football coach Dana Holgorsen and men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson took a six-month 10 percent pay cut.

“Our intent is to limit the impact on the student-athlete experience and maintain our 17 athletics programs,” Pezman said. “We are hopeful that our Coog Family will continue to support our student-athletes and teams as we go forward in the days and weeks ahead.”

